Madhya Pradesh “Most Improved” state in the field of agriculture

Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh has remained the “most improved” state of India in the field of agriculture for the last three years. The agriculture sector contributes 45 percent of the state’s gross value-added, whereas the construction sector contributes 20 percent and the service sector contributes 35 percent. Agriculture is the most important economic activity of Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was given the “Most Improved” state award in Bhopal by Shri Rahul Noronha, Associate Editor of “India Today” group recently. Director Public Relations Shri Ashutosh Pratap Singh was present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh became the first state in India to score 258.6 out of 320 in the category of “Most Improved” state in the evaluation conducted by India Today. At the same time, Punjab bagged the first position in the country with 271.6 marks in “best performing” state category.

70 percent hike in agricultural income in five years

An unprecedented 70 percent growth has been registered in the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh in the last five years. In the year 2014-15, the Gross Value Added (GVA) of Madhya Pradesh was Rs. one lakh 30 thousand 946 crore whereas in the year 2019-20 it has increased to Rs two lakh 21 thousand 86. In the last three years, no state in the country has grown so much in the agriculture sector.

Income rises due to Basmati paddy

Basmati paddy cultivation during Kharif in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Harda and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh has increased the income of farmers.

Contribution of irrigation and electricity important

The unprecedented growth in agriculture in Madhya Pradesh has been possible due to constant development of irrigation facilities and adequate supply of electricity. This has greatly increased the irrigated area of ​​Rabi.

Loan to farmers at zero percent interest

Loan being given to farmers at zero percent interest rate in Madhya Pradesh for agriculture inputs by the government, is another important reason for growth in agriculture sector. At the same time, government procurement on support price has also encouraged growth in agriculture sector.

Credit to farmers for award

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has received several awards in the field of agriculture in the past also. I give credit of these awards to the farmers of the state. In the year 2005 itself, we had decided that we would make every effort to make agriculture a profitable business in Madhya Pradesh.

Major efforts

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that availability of irrigation and power was ensured in the state to increase agriculture production. Better and timely distribution of fertilizer and seeds was done. Bonus to farmers, attracting them towards modern methods, Ridge and Furrow method and 0 percent interest system etc. increased the agriculture sector. Farmers were provided with fair price for their produce. This year one crore 29 lakh metric tone wheat has been procured on support price, which is first in the country. Providing crop insurance scheme amount to farmer to compensate for their losses, and work done to increase the amount of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Kalyan Nidhi has proved to be a great support for the farmers.

