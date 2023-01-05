Madhya Pradesh making great progress in potable water management and Swachh Bharat Mission: Union Minister Shri Shekhawat

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh has prioritized completing the works of Jal Jeevan Mission. The talent of rural youth is also being used in the operation and maintenance of tap water schemes. Madhya Pradesh has also become a pioneer in plastic waste management, introduction of Gobar Dhan plants and Swachh Bharat Mission. With the co-operation received from the Central Government, Madhya Pradesh will ensure results in these areas.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was discussing the works of Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachha Bharat Mission (Gramin) with the Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is visiting Bhopal this evening, in the manthan auditorium of Samatva Bhavan. Minister of State for Public Health Engineering Shri Brijendra Singh Yadav was also present in the meeting. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan welcomed Union Minister Shri Shekhawat with a bouquet on his arrival at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told that work is pacingly being conducted in Madhya Pradesh to provide water to every household. While this facility had reached only 138 villages in the year 2019, now the water is reaching every household in more than 7 thousand villages through taps. This facility has been provided to more than 55 lakh families against the target of providing tap connections to 119.87 lakh families in the state. By the end of this financial year, this number will be 70 lakh families. The works of group schemes are also being completed. Burhanpur district has come first in the country in the task of providing water to every household. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he has continuously reviewed the works of Jal Jeevan Mission. He also reviews the work of providing water to every household in the morning meetings focused on the districts. Women of self-help groups have also become partners in the work of Jal Jeevan Mission in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachha Bharat Mission (Gramin) as well as other subjects with Union Minister Shri Shekhawat.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri Shekhawat said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the works of Jal Jeevan Mission are being well implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Senior officials from the Central Government also described the performance of Madhya Pradesh as the best. Union Minister Shri Shekhawat said that work is now being done targeting such villages in the country where there is not a single source of water. Each village will be benefitted by recharge and other efforts. Jal Jeevan survey will also be helpful in this work. An initiative has been taken to start the arrangement of pure drinking water in the villages in a festive manner. Madhya Pradesh is performing well in this work also. The target is to provide drinking water facilities to all schools and anganwadi centers by July 31. Necessary financial support is being provided to the states by the Central Government in connection with Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachha Bharat Mission (Gramin). Madhya Pradesh will also continue to get necessary funds for the works.

Swachha Bharat Mission (Grameen) works will also be recognized

It was told in the meeting that by the end of this year, all the villages of the state are targeted to be declared ODF plus in various categories. There are 52 Gobar Dhan projects in the state out of which 32 projects have been completed. The Gau-Samvardhan Board is setting up community bio gas plants in the districts. Process is being taken to set up a plant on PPP mode in the cow sanctuary complex in Sidhi district. Like other areas, the work of Swachha Bharat Mission (Gramin) being done in Madhya Pradesh will also be recognized. Central government officials apprised about various award schemes for good performance.

Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Shri S.N. Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Malay Shrivastava and other officers were present. Principal Secretary Public Health Engineering Shri Sanjay Kumar Shukla gave the presentation.