Madhya Pradesh is now becoming a big center of investment: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh is now becoming a major center of investment. Possibilities of investment in Madhya Pradesh are being explored at the international level. Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan to be held in Indore on January 8, 9 and 10. Pravasi Bharatiyas from 80 countries will participate in it. Also, 52 countries have given approval to participate in the Investors Summit on 11th and 12th January. In M.P. 5G services have been started.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the youth at Startup Conclave-2022 of Laghu Udyog Bharti in Katni today. He also launched QR code giving information about government schemes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is providing various facilities to encourage start-ups and MSMEs. In the start-up policy of the state, a provision has been made for special incentive assistance of up to one crore rupees to new startups. In case of innovative idea, capital fund is also arranged from the bank. A start-up center of experts has also been set up to help start-ups in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the efforts of Laghu Udyog Bharti in making the country self-reliant are commendable. Capital subsidy, subsidized land, capital, interest subsidy, etc. are given for setting up an MSME unit in the state. Recently, in a single day, 1900 small scale industrial units were started in the state. Now preparations are on to start 5000 industries.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called upon the youth to start start-ups in the state. He said that they should be job provider. Start your own business. The government will give full help in that. The daughters will be given 20 percent additional assistance by the government in setting up startups. The Chief Minister told the youth that no one can stop them from moving forward if they are determined. India’s Mr. Sundar Pichai has done a miracle.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it should be clear to the children that in which direction they have to go after class XII. He said that on securing 75 percent or more marks in 12th, the government gives a laptop. The government is also paying the fees for higher education of meritorious students. Medical and engineering studies have also been started in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that soon one lakh government posts will be recruited in the state. Every person cannot get a government job, so it is necessary to start self-employment, the state government will cooperate fully. They can start their start-up and become job creators. 2500 children of the state have started their start-ups.

Encouraging the youth, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that man is a storehouse of infinite powers. One can command even the universe with courage. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is moving towards becoming a golden bird and world leader once again.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that for the convenience of start-ups, a start-up portal has been started in the state, which will act as a bridge between incubators and investors. Start-ups were earlier prescribed experience and turnover condition for participating in government tender, now both conditions have been exempted. Start-ups are provided by the state government with investment assistance, planning assistance, upgradation assistance as well as rent assistance with a ceiling on leased space, for a specified period of time.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that start-ups receiving funds from financial institutions recognized by SEBI and RBI will be given assistance up to Rs. 15 lakh at the rate of 15 percent. Start-ups will also be encouraged in government procurement in the Stores Purchase Rules. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed the collector to make a note regarding the facilities provided by the government to start-ups and send it to the youth. Along with this, a team should be formed in the collectorate of every district, which will support and guide the start-ups. Awareness programs regarding start-ups should also be started in schools and colleges.

Welcoming all the small scale entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan talked about setting up more and more small scale industries in the state. The Chief Minister said that 25% reservation will be given in the allotment of plots of 5 thousand square feet to industrial areas under DIC and MPIDC. To increase self-employment at the village level, there is a plan to make multi stories, where “plug and play” facility will be provided. Small entrepreneurs will be able to start their business here by taking space on rent.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Katni is the area of Dal Mill. On local demand, Chief Minister Chouhan announced that now imported pulses will also be exempted from mandi tax. A proposal in this regard will be brought soon in the cabinet. According to the availability of land in Katni, transport town will also be established.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all the security arrangements are necessary in the industry, but if an accident occurs despite full security and precautions, then in that case the case will be registered under Section 304A instead of Section 304. The matter will be thoroughly investigated and action will also be taken against the guilty. According to the guidelines of the Central Government, the land for execution in the industries of Madhya Pradesh has been reduced to 3 percent. 50% reservation has been given to MSMEs under trade priority.

The Chief Minister said that the payment of incentives to start-ups will now be done through online DBT. With this time will be saved and irregularities will also end. Nowadays we have raised our baton against irregularities. In the last 15 days, I have suspended 26 officers-employees who were involved in messing up government schemes and 24 have been fired. Industry Support Groups will be formed in every district to help small scale enterprises.

MSME Minister Shri Omprakash Sakhalecha informed about the facilities provided by the department to start-ups. Farmers-Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Mr. Kamal Patel, Mr. Prakash Chandra of Laghu Udyog Bharti, Mr. Ghanshyam Ojha, Mr. Jitendra Gupta and public representative officers, along with a large number of entrepreneurs and youth were present.

Visited the exhibition

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan visited the self-reliant India trade fair exhibition organized by Laghu Udyog Bharti at Divyanchal Garden. In the two-day exhibition, government departments and small scale businessmen from all over the country displayed their products, mainly self-help groups’ products marble craft, spices, pulses, modern and traditional clothes of ladies and gents, pickles, marmalade, pest control organic medicines, herbal products, lamps made of cow dung, amla processing products, wooden furniture, hand loom, electronic items prepared by small scale entrepreneurs are displayed prominently. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also discussed with the members of self-help groups and small traders regarding their products. In the exhibition of Ladli Lakshmi Yojana organized by the Women and Child Development Department, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan worshiped dear Kanak Chowghri and Priyanshi by garlanding them and presented gifts. Women of Lok Kalyan Bhumika Samiti of Jabalpur presented their product Marble Shivling to the Chief Minister.