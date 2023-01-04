Madhya Pradesh is making PM’s Swachch Urja resolution a reality

Madhya Pradesh is making an excellent contribution in the resolution taken by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in France in November 2015 for the environmental protection of the world battling with burning issues like climate change and global warming. The state has witnessed a rise in solar energy by 54 percent and wind energy by 23 percent in the last 11 years under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the field of renewable energy. Presently 5500 MW of green energy is being produced.This has resulted in reduction of 10 million tonnes of carbon emissions, which is equivalent to 170 million trees.

Due to the constant hard work of New and Renewable Energy Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dang, Departmental Principal Secretary Shri Sanjay Dubey and departmental officers – employees, today Madhya Pradesh is not only one of the leading states in the country in renewable energy production, but work is being done on many big projects here. Investors from the country and abroad are keen to invest in the green projects of Madhya Pradesh. The state offers attractive incentives to renewable energy generating companies with a customized package for mega industries. The incentive policy also provides for exemption in state electricity duty and energy development cess. Rewa Solar Project, one of the world’s largest solar projects, has been dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Shri Modi on July 2020. Work on the first phase (278 MW) of the world’s largest 600 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project has also started. Recently, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been invited by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan to dedicate this scheme.

Madhya Pradesh, which is rapidly making its mark in green energy production in the country and abroad, has recorded many achievements in the last four years. Agar-Shajapur-Neemuch Solar Project (1500 MW) development work has started. For this, the country’s lowest rate of Rs 2.14 per unit has been received in the bid. The country’s unique renewable energy policy 2022 has been made in the state. In this, special provision has been made for green hydrogen, pump hydro, solar wind hybrid etc.

Not only this, the technical study of 2950 MW Omkareshwar, Chhatarpur and Morena projects has been completed. So far 20 thousand 787 solar pumps have been installed for farmers. Developers of 142 MW Kusum ‘S’ projects have been selected in the state which is highest in the country. Madhya Pradesh ranks second in the country in contracts with 90 MW projects in Kusum ‘A’. Out of these, 3 MW capacity has been established in Tikamgarh and Sagar.

Madhya Pradesh is also the only state in the country to have initiated the unique Urja Saksharta. Approximately 14 lakh citizens have joined the campaign so far. Till date a total of 36 MW rooftop solar plants have been installed in more than 3500 premises by various government, institutional and domestic consumers which shows that the state is becoming aware. The tender for the state’s first 750 MW solar wind hybrid project is in the process of approval. By May 2023, the implementation of the state’s first solar city Sanchi will also commence.

A base rich in natural resource is also available in Madhya Pradesh with immense possibilities of renewable energy production. The climatic conditions are favorable for wind and solar energy. The state has a potential of 820 MW of small hydro, 11 GW of wind, 61 GW of solar and 11 GW of biomass energy. Madhya Pradesh receives one of the highest levels of solar radiation. This makes it one of the best states in the country to set up solar power plants. Its solar capacity is up to 6.2 KWh/sqm/day. There is about 3 thousand MW gross wind potential. The biomass capacity is about 1400 MW.

Madhya Pradesh has set a target of supplying 20,000 MW of green energy by the year 2030 to neighboring states from renewable sources, along with construction of a solar power plant in the Chambal region. The first of its kind solar power project has been set up at Bina in the state by the Indian Railways in collaboration with BHEL. Due to this, railway engines will get solar energy directly.

Madhya Pradesh is a part of the Green Energy Corridor. Private partnership is being encouraged in the development of projects along with ease of doing business, supportive policies, regulatory environment and power utilities in the state to harness about 30 GW of energy potential from various sources. Major investors in the renewable energy sector include Mahindra Susten, Spring Energy, Athena, ACME Solar, Avada, Greenco, O2 Power Pvt. Ltd., NTPC, Solar Arise, Tata Power, Inox Wind, Kshema Power and Infra-Structure Company.

According to the World Bank and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Madhya Pradesh has achieved the ‘Achievers’ category in EODB. Investor-friendly policy, transparency and conducive environment for business have attracted eminent industrialists from India and abroad for investment. The 7th edition of Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is going to be held on 11 January 2022 in Indore. A session on renewable energy to identify renewable energy and investment opportunities will also be conducted in the summit.