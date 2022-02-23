Madhya Pradesh is film-friendly state: AMD Shilpa Gupta

Delhi: The Prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF ) Awards in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism was held on 20th February in Mumbai. Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Smt. Shilpa Gupta also graced the event. She awarded Kiara Advani as Critics Best Actress for her role in film ‘Shershaah’ and Aayush Sharma as Best Actor in a Negative Role for his role in film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. After the event AMD Smt. Shilpa Gupta briefed the press and guests about different initiatives taken by MP government to attract Film Tourism. She said, “Government of Madhya Pradesh has introduced MP Film Tourism Policy – 2020 and we are getting a good response from Film Fraternity both nationally and internationally. Film Tourism Policy have make the state into a film-friendly state. She pitched for investing in film tourism and said, Madhya Pradesh is an ideal destination for rich, diverse, and unseen locations ranging from heritage, religious sites, malls, markets, rural charm, forests, water bodies, you name it, Madhya Pradesh has everything to offer. Therefore, we have seen an excellent positive response in past two years from all filmmakers from the Hindi Film Industry, TV industry, OTT players, South India Regional filmmakers, and of course the filmmakers from Overseas. We have kept the provision for providing financial incentives to all kinds of film projects under our film policy including Film, Web Film, Web Series, TV serials, and even documentaries. We have landbanks available for setting up film city, studio, and post-production facilities with lucrative capital grants schemes to encourage investors for investing in Madhya Pradesh.

