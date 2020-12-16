Madhya Pradesh Govt will distributed Rs 1600 crore to farmers on December 18

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the ministers should also give pace to the activities of the Corporations, Boards attached to their departments. Schemes should be implemented on time in the interest of the common man. They must keep a constant watch over the activities of their departments. They must work hard day and night to fulfil the goal of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Cabinet members today through a video conference from Mantralaya. Before the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the ministers to hold discussions about the benefits of the new agricultural laws during their tours, interaction with the public, meetings and programmes. All sections along with farmers, should be informed about the significant steps taken through the new agricultural laws towards the economic development of the country. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan described the action taken in the New Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Services Act, 2020 to provide the highest value of paddy to farmers in Hoshangabad district as ideal and hoped that such steps are taken in other districts also. The details of the provisions of these laws made for improving the economic condition of farmers should also be made available to the public. For this, the ministers should take the lead and complete this work.

Relief amount will be given to farmers

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that on December 18, relief amount will be transferred in the accounts of farmers across the state. The relief amount for the loss of soyabean crops and other crop losses will also be included this year in this in addition to the previous arrears. Rs 1600 crore are also being deposited in the accounts of 35 lakh 50 thousand farmers of the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he himself will transfer the amount in Vidisha. In the remaining districts, ministers will take part in these programmes. The Chief Minister’s Office and the Agriculture Minister are deciding in coordination for the ministers to go to the districts. Local MLAs and MPs will also join the programme and express their views.

Collector Commissioner conference is the mantra for public welfare

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that many important instructions have been given to senior officials in public interest at the collector commissioner’s conference held this month. This mantra has been implemented while tightening the administration, for public welfare. A similar conference will be held again on January 4 in which the concerned ministers will also be present during the discussion of the particular department. The Minister should also ensure that action is taken in terms of points of discussion of the department.

Action against Mafia continues

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a campaign of strict action against all types of mafia in the state will continue. Ministers should also lead and strengthen this campaign in the interest of the general public. The task of controlling mafia along with development, should be considered as a Herculean effort, the ministers should continue to play an active role in this direction.

Ministers should keep an eye on the activities of the corporation boards

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the ministers should keep a vigilant eye on the works of the corporation boards of their departments. The works must be conducted well. We have to give good results by playing our cards well. The work should be conducted in a clean manner. We must remain aware. The goals of public welfare works should be fulfilled.

Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and ministers were present in the video conference. At the outset the Vande Mataram was sung.

