Madhya Pradesh Govt. to provide MEMU trains with modern facilities

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that three new MEMU (Main Line Electric Multiple Unit) trains are being started today for the convenience of the general public. These trains will be equipped with all modern facilities like GPS, Digital Display, CCTV, Bio toilet etc. Through these, the general public will be able to travel faster and conveniently. This will be very useful especially for daily commuters.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that rail, road and phone connectivity is constantly increasing in Madhya Pradesh. India has a rail network of more than 67 thousand kilometers and more than 13 thousand passenger trains and 8,000 goods trains. Madhya Pradesh has more than 700 railway stations and a rail network spread over 4,800 km. Railway facilities are constantly developing in the state. Lalitpur-Singrauli rail line will also prove to be very important in the development of the area.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today flagged off three new MEMU trains Satna-Itarsi, Satna-Manikpur and Katni-Bina under West Central Railway Jabalpur division from his residence through video conferencing. The main event was held in Satna. On this occasion, Member of Parliament Shri V.D. Sharma, MP Shri Ganesh Singh, Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, MLA Shri Shardendu Tiwari, Shri Lokendra Parashar, Additional Chief Secretary Shri S.N. Mishra, D.R.M. Shri Sanjay Biswas etc. were present.



Sitting in Indian Railways gives the experience of unity in diversity



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the culture of unity in diversity can be seen by sitting in the Indian Railways. Indian Railways binds the country in one thread from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Due to the geographical location of Madhya Pradesh, almost all the trains going from north to south and east to west pass through here.



CM Shri Chouhan is synonymous with development



MP Shri Vishnudutt Sharma said that development is taking place at a fast pace under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has become synonymous with development. Today three new MEMU trains have been launched, which will prove to be very useful for the general public. The Prime Minister, Railway Minister and Chief Minister deserve to be congratulated for this work.



These trains are equipped with modern facilities



Member of Parliament Shri Ganesh Singh told that these MEMU trains are equipped with modern facilities. The facilities include Passenger Information System, GPS, CCTV, Bio toilet etc. The trains will run at a speed of 100 km per hour. Each train will have 8 coaches that can accommodate 650 passengers. All these trains will be unreserved and will halt at all stations in between.





