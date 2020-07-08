Madhya Pradesh Govt to install two lakh solar pumps for farmers in next three years

Bhopal: Solar pumps are being encouraged in the state. So far, 14 thousand 250 solar pumps have been installed for farmers under the Mukhya Mantri Solar Pump Yojana. The target is to install two lakh solar pumps in the next three years. Solar pump will provide full benefits of irrigation to the farmers of the state. Installation of solar pumps, will also reduce load on the state’s power company. Solar pump will also reduce the dependence on thermal power and this will be a significant step towards environmental protection.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Solar Pump Yojana, solar pumps will be made available at affordable rates through special grants to the farmers. The scheme is being simplified to facilitate farmers in the installation of solar pumps.

Solar power on rooftops

So far, 30 MW solar roof top plants have been installed in the state. Solar roof tops of 50 MW capacity are proposed to be installed on 700 government buildings of the state this year. The rate obtained from the electricity generated from solar roof top plants was Re 1.38 paisa. The government is making efforts to install roof top plants in every house so that electricity is available at cheaper rates. Solar plants are being installed on government buildings on such models in which the beneficiary does not have to pay any money to the department or institution. The plant developer will make cheap electricity available.

Solar energy is being promoted for the industrial development of the state. Work is being done on 32 MW solar roof top projects for 400 industrial units at Mandideep near Bhopal. This will pace up development in the industrial sector by providing cheap electricity to the industries.

