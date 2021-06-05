Madhya Pradesh govt breaks news of adequate availability of Black fungus injection

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there is adequate availability of Black fungus injection ‘Amphotericin B’ in the state which is being given to both government and private hospitals.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that full care is also being taken of post Covid patients in the state. Doctors are regularly interacting with these patients and giving them necessary advice.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that every single patient is being traced and treated by conducting maximum tests of Corona in the state. The number of tests being conducted per day has reached around 80 thousand.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in the state through video conferencing at Mantralaya today. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman etc. were present in the meeting.



12,600 Amphotericin B injections received



Today 12 thousand 600 ‘Amphotericin B’ injections for Black fungus have been received by air in the state. After two days, 17 thousand more injections will be available. At present, there are 1005 active patients of Black fungus disease in the state. There are 235 in Bhopal, 428 in Indore, 116 in Jabalpur, 40 in Sagar, 85 in Ujjain, 52 in Gwalior, 31 in Rewa, 15 in Dewas, 02 in Ratlam and 01 in Burhanpur.



72 percent post Covid patients contacted



72 percent post Covid patients were contacted and given medical advice through District Command and Control Centers in the state. Post Covid complications were detected in 0.7 percent of the total post Covid patients who had recovered.



798 new casaes



Today 798 new cases of Corona have been reported in the state, 2045 patients have recovered and 12 thousand 889 active cases still remain. The weekly positivity of the state is 1.5 percent and today’s positivity is one percent.



32 districts of the state are in green zone



Now 32 districts of the state are in green zone where the weekly positivity is less than one percent . The remaining 20 districts of the state are in the Orange Zone with weekly positivity ranging between 1 percent to 5 percent . Not a single new case has been reported in Alirajpur, Chhatarpur and Jhabua district while one new case each has been reported in three districts of Burhanpur, Katni and Mandla. There are only 2 active cases in Ashoknagar district.



More than 15 cases in only 4 districts



More than 15 cases have been reported in only 4 districts of the state. As many as 246 new cases have been reported in Indore, 176 in Bhopal, 64 in Jabalpur and 18 in Sagar. The weekly positivity rate of Indore is 4.4 percent, Bhopal 3.33 percent, Jabalpur 1.6 percent and that of Sagar is 1.1 percent.



5006 patients admitted in hospitals



While 5006 patients of Corona are undergoing treatment in hospitals right now, 7883 patients are in home isolation. Among the patients admitted in the hospitals, 1834 patients are in ICU, 2011 patients are on oxygen beds and 1161 patients are on normal beds.



More tests and contact tracing must be conducted



During the review of Jabalpur district, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that maximum testing should be conducted and contact tracing of every person found positive should be done. 64 new cases of Corona have been reported in Jabalpur, weekly positivity is 1.5 and today’s positivity is 1.1 percent. Best treatment should be given to 370 Corona patients admitted in ICU in hospitals.



Vaccination campaign must be speeded up



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has directed that all the ministers-in-charge, officers-in-charge of Covid, members of Crisis Management Committees should speed up the vaccination campaign in their respective districts.





