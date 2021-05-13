Madhya Pradesh Governor forms committee for operating Red Cross State Branch

Bhopal: Governor and President of India Red Cross State Branch Madhya Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel has constituted a committee for the operation of the State Branch. This action has been taken under clause two of Schedule 2 of Rule 11 of the Indian Red Cross Society Branch Committee Rules 2017. The committee has been formed as a temporary arrangement till the reorganization of the new committee after the completion of the tenure of the state-level managing committee.



Additional Secretary to the Governor, Mr. D.P.S. Gaur said that in the three-member Steering Committee, the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health and Family Welfare or the officer nominated by him and the Commissioner of Public Health and Family Welfare will be the member. Commissioner Bhopal division Bhopal has been appointed as member coordinator. He informed that the committee will have all the administrative and financial powers given under the management committee, executive, and finance committee as provided under the Indian Red Cross Society State Level Branch Rules 2017. He informed that the tenure of the current managing committee is being completed on 17 May 2021.

