Madhya Pradesh Government Redircts Govt. offices to work five days a week for 3 months

Bhopal: All government offices of the state will work for five days a week from Monday to Friday for the next three months. This was decided in a high level meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today in view of the increasing infection of Corona in the state. Offices will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.



It was also decided in the meeting that night curfew will be imposed in all the urban areas of the state from April 8 every day from 10 pm to 6 am till the next order. Also, there will be a lockdown every Sunday until further orders.



It was decided in the meeting that there will be complete lockdown in Chhindwara district from 8 pm on April 8 for the next seven days. There will be complete lockdown for the next two days from 8 pm on Wednesday (April 7) in Shajapur city.



Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman, Additional Chief Secretary Home Shri Rajesh Rajaura, Principal Secretary Shri Manish Rastogi, etc. were present in the meeting.

