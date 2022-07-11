Madhya Pradesh :Gau-Samvardhan Board will plant 21 thousand saplings in gaushalas on Hariyali Amavasya

New Delhi : Madhya Pradesh Gau-Samvardhan Board (Working Council) Chairman Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri informed that on the upcoming Hariyali Amavasya (July 28), a target of planting 21 thousand saplings has been set by the Gau-Samvardhan Board. The saplings of different species will be planted in the state’s a big number of gaushalas. In all the registered gaushalas, 5 saplings each will be planted and plantation will be done in Kamdhenu Gau Abhayaranya (Cow Sanctuary) premises located in Salaria of Agar-Malwa.

Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri told that on the day of Hariyali Amavasya, massive sapling plantation will be done in the presence of saints in ‘Basawan Mama’ and ‘Gau Vansh Vanya Vihar’ of Rewa district, Ranighati area and Laltipara Gau-shala of Gwalior district. Plantation will also be done by the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department in the office premises of the state. He appealed to the general public to participate in plantation. He said that Hariyali Amavasya is an important part of Indian festival tradition to preserve nature and environment. For thousands of years, this festival has been giving the message of beautifying and covering the earth with greenery. Its observance has become even more relevant in the context of the present environmental imbalance.