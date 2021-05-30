Madhya Pradesh CM wishes on Hindi Journalism Day

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended hearty greetings to all journalists on Hindi Journalism Day today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told all the colleagues of the media world to continue to carry forward the very healthy and prosperous tradition of Hindi journalism.



Udant Martand, the first Hindi language newspaper, was started by Shri Jugalkishore Sukul from Kolkata on May 30, 1826. May 30 is celebrated as Hindi Journalism Day from the same day.





