Madhya Pradesh CM takes stock of under construction Covid Care Centre in Budhni

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that in view of increasing cases of corona infection, covid care centres will be set up in rural areas, where all arrangements will be made for patients. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan arrived on Saturday to take stock of the 300-bed Covid Care Centre at the Eklavya Residential School campus at Budhni in Sehore district. Divisional Commissioner Shri Kavindra Kiyawat, Shri Kartikeya Singh Chouhan and senior officials including IG, DIG were present.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this state-of-the-art Covid Care Centre will be started soon with 300 beds. In this, the process of recruitment of patients will be started soon by Rapid Response Team. He said that with the establishment of this temporary Covid Care Hospital, local patients will not have to go to other cities for treatment.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan visited Covid Hospital being built in Eklavya Residential Complex and discussed with ITC Company engineers and senior officials and got information through lay-out. ITC officials said that this hospital will be built in three phases. In the first phase, 144 beds will be ready by May 20, which will have oxygen. After this, the second and third phases will be ready in the next 15 days. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to ensure quality of work of Covid Hospital and to provide all necessary arrangements and basic facilities like fire safety, water etc. on time. He also instructed to construct toilets near Covid Hospital, so that the admitted patients would not have any problem.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan speaks to admitted patients



Earlier, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also reached Covid Care Centre in Eklavya Residential Complex and spoke to the admitted patients. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that along with all the medical facilities, other facilities should also be provided for the proper treatment of the admitted patients. He instructed the physicians that the Covid Centre should be provided the state-of-the-art resources, so that patients can get better treatment facilities during the course of treatment.



During the inspection, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan spoke to the patients Sushri Priyanka, Rajesh, Deepak, Rudra and Shivam admitted to the Covid Care Centre in Eklavya Residential Complex through video calls and learnt about their well-being and wished them well for their speedy recovery.



During the review of the Covid Centre, Dr. Ankush Sharma, in-charge, told the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that at present a 72-bed Covid Care Centre has been constructed in 36 rooms of Block-A, B and C of Eklavya Residential Complex. 50 oxygen-rich beds have been set up in it, in which 23 patients are under treatment. So far 62 corona patients have been treated and discharged.



Surprise inspection of Covid care centre Shahganj



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government is making all possible and best efforts to deal with the corona epidemic. He also expressed satisfaction with the spirit of the citizens that they are trying to get rid of this epidemic by following public curfew and guidelines.



Citizen’s awareness – not a single positive patient



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan made a surprise inspection of the Shahganj Covid Care Centre in Sehore district during his visit to Budhni on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements there. A 16-bed Covid Care Centre has been set up at Shahganj. Four oxygen cylinders and two concentrator machines are also available here.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed satisfaction that due to citizens’ awareness, no Covid-19 patient is admitted here. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed with the medical staff including the duty doctor during the inspection. He said that proper arrangements should be made for quick check-up and treatment of corona infected people. There should be no negligence in the treatment of patients. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan asked the public representatives to maintain constant contact with the citizens and also follow the Corona guidelines along with Janata Curfew in small cities, towns and villages. He instructed the officers to constantly monitor the health of the people and that efforts should be made to arrange for tests and treatment along with isolation as soon as the initial symptoms are detected. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised the observance of Corona curfew in Shahganj and also thanked the citizens. Divisional Commissioner Shri Kavindra Kiyawat, Shri Kartikeya Singh Chouhan and other officials were also present on the occasion.





