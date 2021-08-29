Madhya Pradesh CM Sapled a Peepal plant

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sapled a Peepal Plant in Smart City Park today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants saplings every day in fulfillment of his resolution.



Peepal is a shade tree. It purifies the environment. It also has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Seeing the positive energy of this tree, the sages they meditated sitting under the Peepal tree and acquired knowledge.



According to natural science, the Peepal tree releases oxygen day and night which is important for our environment. Apart from this, Peepal tree is also called Akshay tree because this tree is never without leaves. Leaves keep falling and new ones keep coming. Due to this quality of Peepal tree, it has been described as a symbol of life-death cycle.

