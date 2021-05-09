Madhya Pradesh CM pays tribute to Gopal Krishna Gokhale and Maharana Pratap

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan saluted him on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Shri Gopal Krishna Gokhale and the great fearless warrior Maharana Pratap of the country. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid floral tributes to the portraits of great men in the residence hall of the residence and remembered their works.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Gopal Krishna Gokhale was a great freedom fighter, social worker, thinker, and reformer of India. Along with making a significant contribution to the freedom struggle, he also fought against casteism and untouchability prevailing in the country. He continued to work for social unity throughout his life. Mr. Gokhale’s patriotic spirituality was memorable.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the name of great warrior Maharana Pratap is immortal for his valour and determination in history. He never accepted the subjection of the Mughal Emperor Akbar. Struggled continuously for many years. Maharana Pratap also defeated the Mughals many times in a battle.

