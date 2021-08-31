Madhya Pradesh CM pays tribute to former President Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to former President Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan garlanded his portrait at his residence. Sheopur MLA Shri Sitaram Adivasi was also present.



Former President Late Shri Pranab Kumar Mukherjee was born on December 11, 1935 in Birbhum district of West Bengal. He was the thirteenth President of India. He took the oath of office and secrecy as the thirteenth President of India on July 25, 2012. He was honoured with Bharat Ratna on January 26, 2019.



Shri Pranab Mukherjee also authored the book “The Coalition Years: 1996-2012”. He made contributions in key economic and strategic ministries for a long time. Shri Mukherjee was also active in the field of journalism including advocacy and teaching work in his early life. He passed away on August 31, 2020 in Delhi.

