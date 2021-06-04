Madhya Pradesh CM pays homage to ex CM Shri Gaur on birth anniversary

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today garlanded the portrait of former Chief Minister Late Shri Babulal Gaur on his birth anniversary at the residence. Recalling him, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Late Shri Gaur was a grassroot leader. He worked throughout his life for the welfare of the poor, farmers and common man alongwith development of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid homage to Shri Gaur.





