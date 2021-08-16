Madhya Pradesh CM laid wreath at Shaurya Smarak and planted Kadamba plant in the

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a Kadamba plant at Shaurya Smarak today on the occasion of Independence Day. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants saplings every day in the order of his resolve. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid floral tributes to the immortal martyrs at the Shaurya Memorial pillar located in the memorial. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid floral tributes at the statue of Mother India at Shaurya Memorial and sang the national anthem with the youth as part of the Amrit Mahotsav program of Azadi.



Khajuraho MP Shri V.D. Sharma, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan’s wife Smt. Sadhna Singh, Shri Suhas Bhagat, Shri Hitanand Sharma and Principal Secretary Culture and Public Relations Shri Shiv Shekhar Shukla were present.





