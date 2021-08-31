Madhya Pradesh CM honours nine persons for their services in Vishram Ghats

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan honoured Corona warriors in a programme organized at Karunadham Ashram. He felicitated nine persons who fulfilled their duties of performing the last rites of those who passed away due to Corona in Bhadbhada and Subhash Nagar Vishram Ghats. On this occasion Guru Ji Sudesh Shandilya Ji Maharaj of Karunadham Ashram, wife of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan Smt. Sadhna Singh and MLA Shri P.C. Sharma were present. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honoured Shri Lad Singh Sen, Shri Pradeep Kanojia, Shri Jai Malviya, Shri Vishal Kansotia, Shri Rajesh Hans, Shri Yogesh Neel, Shri Gol Neel, Smt. Renu Neel and Shri Akash Beelban.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today those Corona warriors have been honoured who mostly get unnoticed. I salute their spirit of service. It has been said that there is no greater religion than benevolence. The disease was unknown. Many doctors also passed away. It was a really tough time. Paramedical staff including doctors was felicitated, which was much needed. But the dedicated spirit of this section of the society is commendable. Performing the funeral rites was also difficult in the Vishram Ghats, but Corona warriors who were engaged in this last rite of 16 rites were honoured at the Karunadham Ashram stage. The work of these Sevabhavis, who put their lives at risk, is above all services. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that during the second wave of Corona, those engaged in constant service at the Vishram Ghats deserve this honour as their work is incomparable. When even relatives and friends of the Corona victims were reluctant to come there, these persons performed their last rites with full honour.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called upon the people to remain cautious. Cases are being reported in Kerala. Vaccination is very important to prevent Corona. In Madhya Pradesh, 70 percent of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine. The target is to reach it 100 percent by September 30. People must be aware and get the second dose of the vaccine as per their eligibility. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Karunadham Ashram is an ocean of compassion. Shri Sudesh Shandilya ji has carried forward the spirit of service of his father, the most respected Balgovind Shandilya Ji Maharaj. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan greeted everyone on the occasion of Janmashtami and called upon them to remain aware towards prevention from Corona. He said that a vaccination center would also be set up at Karunadham Ashram.



Shri Sudesh Shandilya Ji Maharaj said that the daily review of Corona control by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has controlled the further spread of the disease. Today Madhya Pradesh is ahead in vaccination also. Vaccination is an effective means of control of Corona. Along with this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also made the general public aware about the importance of the use of masks. MLA Shri P.C. Sharma said that during the Corona period, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan succeeded in seeking cooperation from public representatives. The work of helping the Corona affected and other services could be completed through MLA, MP fund and Public Relations fund.

