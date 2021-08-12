Madhya Pradesh CM honors international hockey player Vivek Sagar

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan honored international hockey player Shri Vivek Sagar with a shawl and coconut at his official residence today. Sports Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia was also present on the occasion. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is proud of Shri Vivek Sagar. He congratulated the talented hockey player for his representation and victory in Tokyo Olympics and the Indian hockey team on winning a bronze medal.



