Madhya Pradesh CM holds talks with private practitioners

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today interacted with doctors of private hospitals of the state and discussed about infection control, treatment and alternative arrangements through a video conference. He said that the pace of infection has stabilized. The situation is likely to improve soon with the cooperation of everyone. The state government is constantly making efforts to ensure availability of medicines and oxygen. Empty oxygen cylinders are being airlifted and sent. Oxygen rail is also being sent from Bokaro. Ten thousand Remdesivir injections are also being received today, which are being delivered by airplanes.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this crisis period is challenging. The challenge can be faced through coordination and mutual support. A fixed protocol should be prepared for treatment guidelines and use of oxygen and Remdesivir injection. He said that the work of referring patients to other hospitals should be done with utmost sincerity and caution.



If it becomes necessary to send the patient elsewhere, he should be sent only with proper medical support. Along with this, a large number of family members accompanying patients should be strictly checked. Also, arrangements of tea, breakfast and seating should be made away from the hospital. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that house-to-house survey is being conducted by government employees under the Kill-Corona-2 campaign. In the survey, suggestions were invited regarding what medicines can be given as primary treatment for patients with colds, and what role tele-medicine can play. He said that focus should be on transparency to ensure that there should is no hindrance in providing services. There should be visible display of charges of treatment. He said that victory over Corona can be achieved by acting as a team.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also sought suggestions from private practitioners in the video conference regarding efforts to prevent spread of infection. Among those who took part in the discussion were Dr. Ajay Goenka of Chirayu Hospital, Dr. Rupesh Jain of J.K. Hospital, Dr. Pradyumna Pandey of National Hospital, Dr. Rajesh Sharma of Narmada Hospital from Bhopal, Dr. Ravi Doshi of SAIMS Hospital, Dr. Manish Jain of Bombay Hospital, Dr. Deepak Bansal of MY Hospital from Indore, Dr. Priyamvad Bhasin and Dr. Poonendra Bhasin of Apollo Hospital from Gwalior, Dr. Pradeep Patel of Jabalpur City Hospital, Dr. Suresh Patel of Swastik Hospital, Dr. Jitendra Bhargava of NSCB Medical College, Dr. Aarti Julka of R.K. Gardi Hospital of Ujjain, Dr. Songra of Dewas Amaltas Medical College, Dr. SK Shrivastava of Shrivastava Nursing Home Balaghat, Dr. Yogesh Pandagre of Betul Sanjeevani Hospital and Dr. Rathi of Govardhan Hospital.

