Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembered great poet Surdas ji on his birth anniversary today. Shri Chouhan garlanded the portrait of Surdas at his residence. Surdas ji was a great poet of Bhaktikal. A one of his kind devotee of Lord Krishna and an excellent poet of Brijbhasha, Surdas is considered the ‘Sun’ of Hindi literature. He was a disciple of Sri Vallabhacharya. Surasagar, Sursaravali and Sahitya Lahiri are his major compositions.

