Madhya Pradesh CM extends best wishes on completion of seven years of PM

Bhopal: On the completion of seven years of the tenure of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended his heartfelt greetings to him today.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said in his greeting message that seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure will prove to be a milestone in the creation of a glorious, splendid, prosperous, flourishing and strong India. Shri Modi is the throb of the hearts of the people of India. He has given new pace and direction to development and has started schemes for the welfare of every class and made their life better.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that ‘In the crisis of Corona infection, I have always found the guidance of Shri Modi as Chief Minister. Whenever a problem arises, Shri Modi has resolved it immediately.’



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Shri Modi is a sensitive leader with strong will power and he has always the feelings of prosperity, progress, development and welfare of the people of the country in his heart. He has passion and zeal for the welfare of the country and the people. ‘I bow to his passion of patriotism and public welfare.’





