Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan starts free ration distribution to migrants and labourers of other states

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today started supply of free ration of two months to migrant labourers of Madhya Pradesh and labourers of other states staying in Madhya Pradesh under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana through video conferencing from Mantralaya. Under the scheme, these labourers are being provided with a total of 10 kg of wheat at the rate of Rs. 5 kg per month and two kg whole gram at the rate of Rs. one per kg per family member for the months of May and June.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also interacted with the labourers through video conferencing. Shri Chouhan held discussions with Shri Mithunji and Shri Banne Khan of Bhopal, Shri Arvind Rathore and Shri Ganesh of Ahmedabad, Gujarat staying in Morena as well as others and inquired about their well being. All of them thanked the Chief Minister and said that they all have received 10 kg each wheat and two kg each rice free of cost.

Home, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister, Shri Narottam Mishra, Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Shri Kamal Patel and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Cooperatives Shri Govind Singh Rajput were present on the occasion.

It was told that at present, 18452 families and 32436 members have been identified for availing benefits and distribution of food grain has been started. The process of giving benefit to the beneficiaries will continue with their identification. The migrant labourers are being shown under a separate category in the POS machine and wheat is being distributed through machines and at the time of distribution, the beneficiaries are being given ration along with a receipt issued from the POS machine. Distribution has been started from the ration stock available at the shop so that the migrants and other labourers staying in the state can get food grain immediately.

