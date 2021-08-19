Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan salutes the invincible warrior Bajirao Peshwa (1st)

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to the great general and invincible warrior Bajirao Peshwa (1st) on his birth anniversary. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan garlanded the portrait of Bajirao Peshwa I at his residence today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan tweeted and said that on the birth anniversary of the invincible and unequaled warrior, Veer Peshwa Bajirao (1st). The future generations of India will always be proud of your glorious saga of valor, valor and valor. Salute to Veer Shiromani.



Bajirao Peshwa (I) was the Peshwa (Prime Minister) of Shahuji Maharaj, the fourth Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire from 1720 to 1740. He was born on 18 August 1700. People also called him the undefeated Hindu fighter emperor. On the strength of his efficient leadership and tactical skills, he expanded the Maratha Empire, especially in North India. Due to this, 20 years after his death, the Maratha Empire reached its climax during the reign of his son. He died suddenly on 28 April 1740 due to sudden illness in the middle of his fame. The tomb of Peshwa Bajirao (1st) is at Raver Khedi in Khargone district.

