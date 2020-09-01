Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan reaches flood-hit Balabhent village of Babai by boat

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan toured the flood affected areas of Hoshangabad district on Monday. Shri Chouhan reached Balabhent, the most affected village of Babai block accompanied by Army men in a boat. Covering a distance of approximately half an hour by boat, the Chief Minister reached the village and took stock of the situation and enquired about the condition of the villagers. While interacting with the villagers, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that they should not worry about anything, all possible assistance will be provided to them. He also distributed food packets and water bottles to the villagers during the visit.

Villagers of Balabhent, which has been submerged in the backwaters of Tawa river due to excess rainfall, felt relieved on finding Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan in their midst. The villagers told CM Shri Chouhan that we are fortunate that you have come all the way to this remote flooded area to inquire about our well-being. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the administration will take necessary action for proper arrangements in the entire village. He told the villagers not to worry, and assured all possible help. The villagers became emotional due to the warm behavior of the Chief Minister. Shri Chouhan instructed the officers of the district administration present on the occasion to ensure that no one faces any problems in the village and the villagers are provided all possible assistance and essential resources.Among those present on the occasion include MLA Hoshangabad Dr. Sitasaran Sharma, MLA Pipariya Shri Thakurdas Nagvanshi, Collector Shri Dhananjay Singh besides administrative and police officers.

Related

comments