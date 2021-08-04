Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan plants Neem sapling in Smart Park

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a Neem sapling in Smart City Park today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants saplings every day in fulfillment of his resolve. Rich in antibiotic elements, Neem is known as the supreme medicine. Neem may be bitter in taste, but its benefits are like nectar. Neem is also very useful from environmental point of view.





