Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan plants coconut sapling

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a coconut sapling in the premises of CM house today. His wife Smt. Sadhna Singh was also with him. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants saplings every day as per his resolve. Coconut is considered favourable and auspicious in Indian culture. Coconut is called ‘Shriphal’ in Sanskrit and the coconut tree is called ‘Kalpavriksha’. Coconut and coconut oil are considered very useful from the point of view of health.





