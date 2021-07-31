Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan pays tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh on his death anniversary

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today remembered freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh on his martyrdom day and garlanded his portrait.



Udham Singh took a pledge to teach a lesson to Michael Dyer by taking the soil of Jallianwala Bagh in his hand. Governor General Michael Dyer was shot in London. He was convicted of murder on June 4, 1940 and hanged at Pentonville Prison on July 31, 1940.

