Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan pays floral tribute to litterateur Munshi Premchand on his anniversary

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today remembered renowned litterateur Munshi Prem Chand and garlanded his portrait of on his anniversary.



Munshi Premchand developed such a tradition of Hindi story and novel which guided literature throughout the century. His writings are such a legacy of the Hindi literature without which the study of Hindi development will be incomplete. He was a sensitive writer, an alert citizen, an efficient orator and an intelligent editor.

