Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Congratulates MP Police for arresting habitual criminal Vikas Dubey

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Ujjain district and state police for taking quick action by arresting Vikas Dubey, a hardened criminal from Uttar Pradesh in Ujjain this morning. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he also had a discussion with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath this morning.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that the state government is in constant touch with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The Police of both the state governments are taking necessary steps to hand over the criminal to the Uttar Pradesh police.

