Madhya Pradesh CM boosts morale of public; says, “Will succeed in preventing corona infection with people’s support”

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed to constantly take all measures on a war footing in the city and rural areas to prevent and check the corona epidemic with social participation. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the positivity rate in the state is continuously decreasing. It declined to 20.2 percent on May 3 and today it has come down to 14.78 percent on May 11. This success is due to a three-tier strategy to prevent corona infection in the city and rural areas.



Instructions have been issued to constitute crisis management groups at block and village levels and at ward level in urban areas in addition to the district level crisis management group to prevent and control corona virus. Social participation will be ensured by these groups for the implementation of the guidelines issued by the state government for the prevention of epidemic and control of emergencies at the block, village and ward levels.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that the state government is committed to provide free Covid treatment to all the economically weaker families of the state. In this sequence, the Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana has been implemented. In this scheme, important decisions have also been taken to provide free Covid treatment to Ayushman cardholder families. Out of 603 private hospitals treating Covid-19, 188 private hospitals are already affiliated with Ayushman Yojana. Till May 10, 294 applications have been received from private hospitals for association with Ayushman, out of which 106 private hospitals have been attached. In some private hospitals related to treatment of Covid-19, strict action is also being taken against those hospitals for violation of the prescribed protocols and norms of Covid treatment. 28 lakh 11 thousand fine in 97 cases of action, notice in 36 cases, suspension of license in two cases and FIR has been registered in 36 cases.



Under the Kill-Corona campaign, on May 10, 26 thousand 611 persons suspected of corona infection were investigated by the supervisory team in the rural areas of ​​the state, out of which 899 persons have been referred to the Covid Care Centres. Three thousand 273 corona suspects have been referred to the fever clinics. Also, 22 thousand 439 medical kits were distributed. On May 10, six thousand,227 corona suspects have been identified and medical kits have been provided to 6,096 persons and 937 corona suspects have been referred to the fever clinics under the Kill Corona Campaign in the urban areas. 200 new Covid Ambulances have been deployed in rural areas on the basis of Covid cases. Approval of 3476 technical staff has been granted for operation theater and ventilator operation.



Corona Volunteers are making significant contribution to public awareness work in Covid control, wprking shoulder to shoulder with the government. The number of Corona Volunteers across the state has now exceeded 1 lakh 12 thousand 506.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the symptoms of the disease should not be concealed. Do not be confused if you have cold, cough and fever. Take medicine after consulting a doctor. He said that corona is a contagious disease. The government and society can fight against this together. Covid-19 can be avoided only by following the appropriate social behavior and taking prevention and control measures. Wear appropriate mask, keep sufficient distance between each other. Do not go in crowded places. Keep washing your hands with soap frequently.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the possibility of a third wave of corona infection has been expressed by scientists. The team of officials is constantly in discussion with experts and doctors in the state. All possible measures will be taken in advance to check and curb this. Every effort will be made to keep children safe. Appropriate decisions will be taken after assessing the third wave.

