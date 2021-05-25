Madhya Pradesh CM asks to continue to fight with Corona alongside work

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that corona curfew will be lifted gradually from June 1 in the state. In such a situation, you have to be very careful. Wear mask, maintain distance from each other, do not go to crowded places and wash hands repeatedly. Everyone has to get vaccinated. By following all these precautions, we will continue to fight the corona and will also continue to do the work.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was speaking with the construction workers of the state today through video conferencing from the Mantralaya. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan transferred the amount of Rs 112 crore 81 lakh under Covid-19 assistance scheme into the account of 11 lakh 28 thousand construction workers of the state through a single click. Labour and Mineral Resources Minister Shri Brajendra Pratap Singh and concerned officials were present on the occasion.



Five months free ration



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all the poor, including construction workers, are being given free ration of five kg per member for five months, the state government has provided three months ration and the Central government is giving two months ration. He directed the officials to ensure that every poor gets this ration.



Your brother is standing with you



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government is providing free treatment of corona under Covid Upchar Yojana. The person holding Ayushman card and his family have been provided free treatment facility in private hospitals for up to five lakh rupees in a year. Apart from this, corona is being treated free of cost in all government hospitals and contracted hospitals. On the death of parents from the corona in the state, a scheme for giving monthly pension of five thousand rupees to the children has also been started. The government is fully with you at the time of crisis. Your brother is standing with you.



Aren’t you angry with your brother



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan interacted with construction workers Shri Parikshit Ahirwar of Tikamgarh district, Smt. Shashi Verma of Indore, Smt. Girija Vanvasi of Mandla, Shri Prasad Rathore of Bhind and Smt. Lata Malviya of Sehore through video conferencing. He asked if they were angry with their brother for imposing restrictions during Corona. If the corona curfew had not been imposed then the corona infection in the region could not have been controlled. This was necessary. Now the corona is under control, so we will end the restrictions gradually. Local Crisis Management groups will decide whether to open and when to open. Everyone said that the Corona curfew was necessary. If it had not been imposed then corona would not have been controlled.



You protect yourself



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that you will have to protect your village and city from Corona. Follow all precautions. Also get the vaccine dose. This is the safety cycle of protection from the corona.

