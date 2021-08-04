Madhya Pradesh CM asks to be vigilant about Corona third wave

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that 71 thousand 103 tests were conducted in the state yesterday. Of these, 28 positives have been found. The number of positive cases in the state had come down to 6. Now increasing gradually it has reached 28. There have been 15 positive cases in Damoh and 7 in Sagar. Finding positive cases in Bundelkhand is a matter of concern. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said this during a discussion with media representatives at Smart Garden.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vigilance is necessary to prevent corona infection. The residents of the state must follow the precautions like applying masks, social distancing. Appealing to the people of the state, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a lot of caution is required. Cases are also increasing in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh. The situation in Kerala is also before us. Therefore, by being alert and careful, the people of the state should cooperate in stopping the third wave.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all necessary measures will be taken by the state government. Along with testing, actions like isolating people, creating micro-containment zones will be taken.

