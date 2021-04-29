Madhya Pradesh CM appeals to emulate successful infection control efforts

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said to emulate successful efforts to control infection. In some districts of the state, the dates of marriages have also been extended to break the chain of infection. This is an exemplary initiative. The efforts of Janata curfew in the state have started getting positive results. The number of new positive patients has decreased. The number of people discharged after getting healthy has increased. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the corona control efforts in 18 districts of the state today through a video conference. Appreciating the better performing districts in the efforts to control the corona, he instructed the Khandwa, Chhindwara, and Burhanpur collectors to send details of the efforts made for the control to the government.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has Communicated directly with the in-charge ministers, public representatives and collectors of Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Tikamgarh, Dhar, Anuppur, Jhabua, Neemuch, Dewas, Niwari, Mandsaur, Khargone, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa, and Burhanpur districts and received information about the status of the infection. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan lauded the innovation of the system for infection check by drive-in at large grounds in Indore. He said that identification in the early stage of infection helps to control it easily. Therefore, it is necessary to check the infection itself in the initial stage. He instructed to carry out a massive campaign of public awareness in this regard.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is committed to cater to the needs of the poor. Poor people, who do not have eligibility slips, should also be provided free grain. He said that there should not be any congestion at any place. Public representatives with the help of community organizations and voluntary organizations should motivate to postpone the wedding events in this regard. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that public awareness works should be done on a large scale by making slogans in the local language like ‘pull out corona, avoid weddings now’. He said that breaking the chain of infection will get rid of this crisis. If you break the chain, then the system of treatment will also get better.



It was informed at the meeting that the tankers coming from the Oxygen Express have been evacuated and sent back by airplane. The state has also received 2 new tankers of oxygen, which have been sent for filling in Rourkela. He was told that today 12 thousand 758 new cases have arrived in the state. Thus there has been a decrease of 700 cases as compared to the previous day. The number of people treated has also increased to 14 thousand 156. The growth rate has also come down to 21.7 percent. In the state, 204 isolation and 64 oxygen covid care centers have been started, out of which 12 thousand 290 isolation beds and 965 oxygen beds are available, whose percentage of occupancy is 29 and 58 percent respectively.

