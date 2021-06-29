Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about state’s new pharma policy

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a new pharma policy will be formulated to promote the manufacture of medicines for serious diseases like cancer, black fungus in the state. Our priority will be to make affordable but high quality medicines for critical diseases as per international standards. It is a matter of joy, satisfaction and pride for the state to start production of Amphoreva-B in Jabalpur in such a short time for the treatment of black fungus. It is a matter of joy, satisfaction and pride for the state to start production of Amphoreva-B required for the treatment of black fungus in Jabalpur in such a short time.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a virtual launch programme of Reva Cure Life Sciences Company, Jabalpur for the manufacture of Amphoreva-B injection, an essential drug used for the treatment of black fungus, today. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang was also present on the occasion. Commissioner Jabalpur Division Shri V. Chandrashekhar, Member of State Covid Crisis Management Committee Dr. Jitendra Jamdar, besides Founder of Reva Cure Life Sciences Dr. Rajiv Saxena and Dr, Niti Bharadwaj joined the programme from Jabalpur.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is contemplating to formulate a policy to help poor and middle class families in serious diseases that can be financially disastrous like cancer and lung-kidney-liver transplant.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the production of this injection to combat black fungus is an important step towards making the state self-reliant. Adding the word Reva to the name of Reva Cure Sciences Company symbolizes the company’s proximity to its roots. This unit is the only pharma company in Madhya Pradesh to manufacture Anti Cancer Injection. Production of advanced nanotechnology based injections and the company being certified by WHO and European GMP is a matter of pride for the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated the founders of Reva Cure for this achievement.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given the mantra to build Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat. A roadmap has been developed for the development of Aatma-Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh in this direction. This roadmap includes strengthening of infrastructure for health. The state has seen the immense sufferings of humanity during the Covid catastrophe. But now the situation is under control. Out of 75 thousand tests conducted yesterday, only 35 have been reported positive. Active cases are now only 800. The fear of a third wave looms large. To keep the infection under control in the state, testing, tracing, treatment and Kill-Corona campaign will continue.

