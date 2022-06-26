Madhya Pradesh clinch first ever Ranji Trophy title with six-wicket win against Mumbai

New Delhi: In Ranji Trophy Final, Madhya Pradesh defeated Mumbai by six wickets to win their first-ever Ranji Trophy title at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.

Needing 108 runs to win in the second innings, the Aditya Shrivastava-led Madhya Pradesh took just 29.5 overs to achieve the target riding on Shubham Sharma’s 30 and Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 30.

Sharma and Patidar had also scored centuries in the first innings along with Yash Dubey. With the ball, Kumar Kartikeya picked up four wickets as Madhya Pradesh bowled Mumbai out for 269 in the first session of Day 5.

Mumbai’s Suved Parkar scored 51 off 58 while Sarfaraz Khan added 45 but Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out for 269.

Final score

Madhya Pradesh: 536 and 108 for 4

Mumbai: 374 and 269