Madhya Pradesh breaks own record of lowest tariff for solar energy in country

Bhopal: In the field of solar energy, the record of cheapest solar energy in the country in Madhya Pradesh was broken today in the bidding for Neemuch Solar Project. Breaking the record of Rs2 and paise 33 per unit received in the bidding for Shajapur Solar Plant on July 19, the bidding for Neemuch Solar Park ended today at the minimum tariff of Rs 2 and paise 14 per unit. Tata Power’s TP Saurya Limited was selected on the basis of the lowest offer of Neemuch Solar Park for 160 MW Unit-1 for Rs. 2 and paise 14 and 170MW Unit-2 for Rs. 2 and paise 149. On the other hand, Dubai’s Aljomaih Energy and Water Company was selected for 170 MW Unit-3 at the rate of 2 rupees 15 paise per unit.



New and Renewable Energy Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dang informed that 15 national and international level companies participated in the bidding for Neemuch plant on Wednesday. These included Avada Energy Pvt Ltd, NHDC, Azure Power India, ACME Solar Hoarding Pvt Ltd, GAIL (India), Torrent Power, TP Saurya, Ayana Renewable Power, NTPC, Spring Akshay Urja Pvt Ltd, Beempow Energy and ABREL SPV 2 Ltd. . Shri Dang informed that this project will be set up on about one thousand hectares of land with private investment ofRs 1750 crores. The target of generating electricity by March-2023from the project has been set. About 2500 people will get employment during project establishment and about 500 people during project operation.



Shri Dang congratulated the departmental officers and employees for this. He said that the interest of national and international investors is increasing continuously in the field of solar energy. The reason for this is cent percent timely payment to the investors, easy availability of land and facilities provided to them. Solar plants are being set up on barren land. This will also increase the utilization of unused land. In the field of solar energy, Madhya Pradesh has made a distinct identity through policy innovations.

