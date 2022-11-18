Madhya Pradesh : 121 crore approved for the construction/upgradation of 770 Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani clinics

New Delhi : Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has informed that with the aim of providing treatment facilities to citizens near their homes, Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinics are being constructed. He informed that 783 Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani clinics have been approved in various urban bodies. Out of this, Rs. 121 crore 25 lakh has been allocated under the 15th Finance Commission for new construction and upgradation of 770 Sanjeevani clinics and upgradation of already operated Sanjeevani clinics and civil dispensaries. Of these, 611 are new and 172 are already-operating Sanjeevani clinics.