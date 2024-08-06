Made-in-India Yamaha Ray ZR 125 witness robust sales performance in Europe

Around 13,400 units exported collectively in several European markets between Jan to July, 2024

Bengaluru : India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., announced a significant achievement in their manufacturing history, celebrating the phenomenal success of the Made-in-India, Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, in the European Market. This scooter, renowned for its superior quality and cutting-edge features, has captivated consumers across several European markets. The model has witnessed outstanding sales performance in the market with around 13,400 units shipped between January to July period in 27 European countries, highlighting the scooter’s exceptional appeal and wider acceptance in these matured markets that are known for their stringent quality standards.

Making a mark in the European markets, also underlines the global quality standards that IYM is adhering to across its portfolio. The commitment and ability to deliver on all fronts, such as performance, safety, style and practicality, makes the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid a preferred choice in matured markets, such as Europe, where quality truly matters. The consumers have recognized the efforts in delivering a well rounded product and the positive word of mouth has powered further acceptance in European markets including major countries like UK, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Switzerland, Greece and Portugal. IYM began exporting the Ray ZR models to 27 countries in Europe from January this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “It is indeed a moment of pride that the Made-in-India, Yamaha’s Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is witnessing a phenomenal response in Europe. This feat speaks volumes of the superior quality this scooter embodies which is in line with the global trends. The remarkable sales growth of the model in this market, highlights our capability to meet and exceed high expectations, not only in India, but also in other mature markets, such as Europe. In addition, this milestone gives our effort to establish India as a manufacturing hub for Yamaha globally, a much needed boost. We are confident of carrying forward the same momentum and replicate this success in other matured markets.”

The Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid with its dynamic styling and powerful engine, has created a niche for itself among consumers since its inception. It offers a perfect blend of performance and efficiency, making it ideal for urban commuting. Its imposing stance, characterized by its aggressive design, bold colours, and superior performance, sets it apart from the rest and makes it stand out. This scooter is equipped with modern and advanced features, such as a digital instrumental cluster, front disk brakes with UBS, spacious under-seat storage compartment, making it for a comfortable and safe ride. The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 with its light weight, offers exceptional agility, better handling, pick-up, and fuel economy. In addition, it is compatible with E20 fuel, which reduces emissions and helps in cutting down pollution.