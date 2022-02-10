Made In India Renault Kiger Among The Finalists At 2022 World Car Awards

Hyderabad : Continuing to win hearts of customers in India and across the world, the Renault KIGER has made it to the Top 5 finalists of the prestigious World Car of The Year 2022 (WCOTY).

Renault KIGER is competing in the ‘World Urban Car of the Year’ category, reiterating its popularity among car enthusiasts across its markets. With its distinctive SUV design, great space and utility, smart features and world-class sporty engine, Renault KIGER is targeted at the core of India’s automotive market.

Renault KIGER is a breakthrough product that offers a host of sporty and muscular elements which make Renault KIGER stand out as a true SUV. On the inside, Renault KIGER’s Smart cabin combines technology, functionality and roominess. Powered by the 1.0L Turbocharged Engine, Renault KIGER offers great performance and driving pleasure along with the best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.5 KM/L. The engine has been tested for reliability and durability, and offers the latest technological innovations already featured on Renault’s global range. This high performance, modern and efficient engine is complemented by multi sense drive modes which offer the flexibility to best suit the customers driving preferences.

Following its successful global launch in early 2021 in India, Renault India began to export KIGER to Nepal and South Africa, where it has already received an overwhelming response since its launch.

The 2022 WCOTY winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the New York International Auto Show.