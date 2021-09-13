Macif/Aéma Group Invests in World Bank Sustainable Development Bond and Highlights Importance of Water and Ocean Resources

WASHINGTON — The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, Aaa/AAA) today issued a EUR 200 million, 30-year callable bond due September 2051. This Sustainable Development Bond is the latest example of the World Bank’s engagement with investors on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through this engagement, the World Bank and Macif (Aéma Group), are raising awareness for SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation, and SDG 14, Life Below Water.

Macif (Aéma Group) was the sole investor in the bond. Merrill Lynch International was the underwriter of the transaction.

“Intimately linked to the sea, it is natural that Macif (Aéma Group) decided to once again support the World Bank’s initiative to raise awareness for the access of clean water and the health of our oceans,” said Sabine Castellan Poquet, Chief Investment Officer, Aéma group/Macif.

“We are pleased to once again join Macif in highlighting the critical need to protect water and ocean resources and thank them for their investment in our bonds to support the World Bank’s sustainable development activities,” said Heike Reichelt, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainable Finance, World Bank Treasury.

The COVID-19 pandemic poses additional threats to water and oceans as difficult short-term choices between health and the environment result in an increased use of single-use plastics and increased production of medical waste, which can end up in the Earth’s oceans. The World Bank, as the largest multilateral funder for ocean and water projects in developing countries, is committed to ensuring access to safe and clean water and the sustainable use of ocean and marine resources. The World Bank’s overall oceans program includes projects that range from implementing large regional fisheries programs, to tackling all sources of marine pollution, protecting critical marine habitats and supporting coastal development around the globe. The World Bank champions the Blue Economy agenda more generally, finding solutions and providing the analytical work needed for governments to create an enabling environment for the sustainable development of coastal, marine economies. This includes through support from PROBLUE, a multi-donor trust fund housed at the World Bank.