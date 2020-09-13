Maa Ratangarh Major Irrigation Project will bring revolutionary change in agriculture sector: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the bhumi–pujan and inauguration of development works worth Rs. 482 crores was held today for the development of Gohad . Under which the foundation stone of Maa Ratangarh Major Irrigation Project,costing Rs. 228 crore has been laid for expansion of irrigation facility mainly in Gohad and Mehgaon area. After its completion, this project will bring revolution in the agriculture sector. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a grand campaign will be organized on September 16 to provide ration to 37 lakh poor people of Madhya Pradesh. Along with distributing the eligibilty slips, ration will also be distributed under the campaign. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the inauguration and foundation laying programme of development works in Gohad.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the work of Chambal-Atal Progress-Way is being started for the development and prosperity of Chambal region. Preliminary preparations are being made. Military school will be opened in Gohad tehsil of Bhind district, which will help the youth of the area in becoming army officers. He said that the pace of development will not stop in the state and effective implementation of schemes for the poor and farmers will also take place. The government will provide all kind of help for the education of poor children. Member of Rajya Sabha Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Home Dr. Narottam Mishra and Minister for Cooperative and Public Management Shri Arvind Bhadoriya were present at the programme.

Member of Rajya Sabha Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan is a sensitive public servant, who works in the public interest. He is the one, who is working with promptness for the welfare of every section of the society. Many schemes for the welfare of farmers, labourers, poor, women and children are being run by the state government. He further mentioned that no stone will be left unturned for the development of Gohad area. Today, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has presented a big gift by performing Bhoomi Pujan and inaugurating the development works costing about Rs. 482 crore. The work to connect the weaker sections with the mainstream is being done in the state, he added.

In his welcome address, former Member of Legislative Assembly Shri Ranveer Singh Jatav said that the wave of development of Gohad area will not stop now.

CM Shri Chouhan unveils statue of former PM Late Shri Vajpayee

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, erected at Golamabar Tiraha, Gohad.

Member of Rajya Sabha Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Home Dr. Narottam Mishra, Minister for Cooperative Dr. Arvind Bhadoriya and local public representatives were present on the occasion.

