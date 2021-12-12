M. Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate an exhibition on `Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat` in Hyderabad today

New Delhi : The Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate an exhibition on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (EBSB) in Hyderabad city tomorrow. Exhibition will be organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This exhibition would highlight the various interesting aspects of the paired states of Haryana and Telangana like art forms, cuisine, festivals, monuments, tourism spots etc, The exhibition will be open for viewing from 12th to 14th December, 2021 at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Campus, Nampally, Hyderabad.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme is a unique initiative by the Government to promote the spirit of national integration and to strengthen the fabric of emotional bonds between the people of our country. The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme was launched by the Prime Minister on 31st October, 2015 on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a significant role in the unification of the country post-independence.

This objective of EBSB is to be achieved through the concept of state/UT pairing. Every State and UT in the country would be paired with another State/UT for a time period, during which they would carry out a structured engagement with one another in the spheres of language, literature, cuisine, festivals, cultural events, tourism etc. In the present scheme of things, the state of Telangana is paired with Haryana. Many activities in varied fields as mentioned above would be carried out by both states like learning of key words in both languages, performing folk dances of the paired state, cooking cuisines of the other state, tourism promotion activities etc.