M. Venkaiah Naidu meets the Rajya Sabha officials, wishes them a happy future

New Delhi : The Vice President and Chairman Rajya Sabha, M. Venkaiah Naidu today met the officials of Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House and thanked them for all the love and support over the last five years. Appreciating their dedication and sense of duty, Shri Naidu wished them all the very best for their future. “You would always remain close to my heart,” he told Rajya Sabha employees.

The scene turned quite emotional when the senior officials of Rajya Sabha recalled their days with Shri Naidu and thanked him for his guidance and leadership over the years. They wished the outgoing Chairman a happy and healthy life.

Prior to this, the Vice President also planted a sapling of Sita Ashoka at the Parliament House lawns and emphasized the need to protect and preserve our natural environment. Highlighting that in Indian tradition, a tree is considered equal to many sons, he called for promoting tree plantation across the country.