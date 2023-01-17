M. Sridharan presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Azerbaijan

M. Sridharan (IFS: 1996), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
2. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
