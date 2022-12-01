M Paramasivam appointed as Executive Director of Punjab National Bank

New Delhi : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri M Paramasivam as the Executive Director of Punjab National Bank with effect from 1st December 2022 for a period of three years.

Shri Paramasivam, an agriculture graduate, started his journey in Canara Bank as Agricultural Extension officer in the year 1990 and has served the bank for last 32 years in various capacities as Branch Head of VLBs, as Regional and Circle head of various regional and circle offices and also headed Priority Credit Wing at Head Office, Canara Bank.

His experience and contribution is spread across multiple domains of Branch Banking, Credit, Priority Sector, Forex and Trade Finance, Compliance, among others. During his tenure as Wing Head at Prioroty Credit Wing at Head Office, Canara Bank, FRUITS portal was started in coordination with NABARD and Karnataka State Government. He was also instrumental in commencement of Agri Credit Centres in terms of EASE-3 norms.

Shri Paramasivam has also undertaken Leadership Development Strategy Program organised by Banks Board Bureau and Indian Banks’ Association.