M/o Food Processing Industries is implementing various Schemes like, PMKSY, PLISFP and PMFME to increase level of food- processing industry and encourage rural entrepreneurship across the country, including rural areas

In order to increase the level of food- processing industry and encouraging rural entrepreneurship across the country including rural areas, Ministry Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is implementing Central Sector Umbrella Scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) and Centrally sponsored PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme.

Union Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel informs Rajya Sabha, in a written reply to a question, that the PMFME Scheme provides financial, technical and business support for setting up/upgradation of 2 Lakh micro food processing enterprises through credit linked subsidy during five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs. 10,000 crore. Under component schemes of PMKSY, MoFPI mostly provides financial assistance in the form of grants-in-aid to entrepreneurs for creation of modern infrastructure and setting up of food processing / preservation industries including Cold Chains with associated infrastructure like primary processing facilities, collection centres, pre-conditioning, pre-cooling, ripening, packing etc.