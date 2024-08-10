M.K.C.G. and City Hospital to Get Disaster-Resilient Power Infrastructure

Berhampur: TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited) has undertaken significant steps to provide uninterrupted and quality electricity services to Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCG) and the City Hospital in Berhampur. The company is currently working on laying underground cables to supply power to these two hospitals. Prioritizing uninterrupted healthcare services during disaster situations, TPSODL is developing this resilient infrastructure with funding from the State Disaster Management Authority.

Once the underground cabling is complete, the hospitals’ power supply will remain unaffected during natural disasters and maintenance activities. This will ensure patients receive (N-1) un-interrupted healthcare services. According to information, a 33-kV underground power cable is being laid from the Narendrapur Grid in Berhampur to the new medical primary substation. From this 33-kV line, two 11 kV feeders will provide continuous electricity. One feeder will supply power to MKCG from the new medical substation, and the other will supply power to the City Hospital from the old medical substation. The underground cabling of both 33 kV and 11 kV feeders is being carried out on a war footing. Among the total 8 kilometres of 33 kV cable lines, 2.9 kilometres have been completed. Similarly, of the 5.5 kilometres of 11 kV lines, 2.175 kilometres have been laid.

“At TPSODL, our mission is to ensure reliable, resilient and quality Power supply. By prioritizing uninterrupted electricity for MKCG and City Hospital, we are committed to establishing Disaster-Resilient Power Infrastructure. Our dedicated team is working tirelessly to make this vision a reality,” said Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL.

In the MKCG premises alone, there are 19 separate transformers supplying electricity to various units and departments of the hospital. The operationalization of this project will strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in Southern Odisha, ensuring 24-hour electricity for patients.

Recognizing electricity as a crucial necessity, TPSODL emphasizes its uninterrupted supply in critical services like healthcare. This underground cabling project demonstrates the company’s commitment to provide quality and reliable electricity supply.